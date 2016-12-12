Weapons Charges Filed Against Man Who Ran From Police

A felony weapons trafficking charge has been filed against a Dubuque man after he was caught with a stolen gun early Saturday morning. According to a police report, 18-year-old Vincent Williams, Junior, was a passenger in a car that was pulled over just before 1:00 AM in the 18-hundred block of Jackson Street. Williams got out of the vehicle and walked away, ignoring orders by officers to stop. Williams then ran, but was caught by officers near Orange Park. Police located a handgun near a fence in the park. The serial numbers revealed that the gun was stolen from Indianapolis. Williams is charged with trafficking in stolen weapons, having a concealed weapon, and being in a park after hours.