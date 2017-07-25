WD Struggling to Find School Board Candidates

With just more than a week left to file nomination papers for this fall’s school board elections, one area district hasn’t had a single candidate emerge for its two openings. Two of the five seats on the Western Dubuque school board will be up for a vote this September. But to this point, no candidates have filed papers to be a candidate for either of the seats, which are currently held by Mark Knuth and Mark Tilson. While Knuth has made it known that he will not be seeking another term, WD superintendent Rick Colpitts believes Tilson will. Colpitts has asked Knuth to help recruit some potential candidates from his district, which includes the communities of Cascade, Bernard, and the surrounding area. Colpitts says he’s seen several examples of people who doubted their qualifications for a school board seat grow into the role once they were elected. The deadline to file nomination papers for school board elections is next Thursday, August 3. If no candidates come forward, the person who receives the most write-in votes will be declared the winner of the election.