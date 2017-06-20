WD School Board President Not Seeking Re-Election

The Western Dubuque school board will be getting a new leader. Current board president Mark Knuth has announced that he will not be running for re-election this fall. WD Superintendent Rick Colpitts delivered that message on Knuth’s behalf at the board’s June meeting, which Knuth could not attend. Knuth was first elected to the WD school board in 2005. He currently represents most of the southern one-third of the district, including the communities of Cascade and Bernard. He abstained from the vote on whether to close the elementary school in Bernard when the issue came before the board earlier this year. Knuth’s district is one of two up for election this fall, with the other being the district that covers the far northern portion of the district. Mark Tilson represents that district, which includes the towns of Bankston, Holy Cross, Luxemburg, New Vienna, and Rickardsville. Candidates running for school board elections can begin filing paperwork on July 10, which is less than three weeks from now. School elections across Iowa will take place on the second Tuesday of September, the 12th.