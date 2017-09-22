WD Middle School Principal Resigns

A middle school principal in the Western Dubuque district has stepped down after barely more than a month on the job. Drexler Middle/Intermediate School principal Todd Coulter submitted his resignation yesterday morning, citing personal reasons. District Superintendent Rick Colpitts says Coulter’s resignation is effective immediately, though it won’t be approved by the school board until their next meeting on October 9. Coulter was hired to be Drexler’s principal in August. He came to Western Dubuque from Waterloo, where he had been the assistant principal at one of that district’s middle schools. Due to the timing of Coulter’s resignation, the district will not try to fill his position immediately. Until a replacement is found, Colpitts and district curriculum director Kelly Simon will assist Assistant Principal Scott Firzlaff with the school’s day-to-day operations.