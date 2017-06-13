Warriors take NBA crown…Twins pick SS at No. 1…Jets drop Decker…Panthers get a coach

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Kevin Durant poured in 39 points and the Golden State Warriors closed out their second NBA championship in three seasons by outscoring the Cleveland Cavaliers, 129-120. Durant shot 14-for-20, while Stephen Curry added 34 points and a team-high 10 assists as the Warriors avenged last year’s seven-game finals loss to the Cavs. LeBron James had team highs of 41 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for the Cavaliers, while J.R. Smith scored 25 points on 9-for-11 from 3-point range.

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) – The Minnesota Twins have selected California high school shortstop Royce Lewis with the No. 1 pick in the Major League Baseball draft. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Lewis hit .377 with four homers and 25 stolen bases for JSerra Catholic High School. Cincinnati used the second selection to take California high school right-hander Hunter Greene, and San Diego selected North Carolina high school left-hander MacKenzie Gore with the third choice.

The Milwaukee Brewers had the 9th pick in the first round and selected second baseman Keston Hiura from the University of Califorina-Irvine.

The Chicago Whitesox had the 11th pick and chose third baseman Jake Burger from Missouri State.

The Chicago Cubs had the 27th and 30 picks. With their first pick they chose Brendon Little, a left handed pitcher out of State College of Florida Manatee – Sarasota. With the final pick of the round the Cubs chose another pitcher, right hander Alex Lange from LSU.

NEW YORK (AP) – The New York Jets have released veteran Eric Decker, six days after saying he would be cut unless they could trade the wide receiver. Decker’s departure will save the Jets $7.25 million in salary. He had 163 catches for 2,183 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons with New York, missing much of last season due to a shoulder injury.

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Bob Bougner is the new head coach of the Florida Panthers, the 15th in the team’s 24-year history. He spent the last two years as an assistant coach under former Panthers coach Peter DeBoer in San Jose. Boughner’s only previous head coaching experience came in the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – A person with knowledge of the decision says LaVall Jordan has agreed to become Butler’s next men’s basketball coach. Jordan replaces Chris Holtmann, who accepted the Ohio State job last week. Jordan went 11-24 in his only season at Milwaukee but led the Panthers to the Horizon League championship game.