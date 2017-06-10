Warriors dropped by Cavaliers…French Open women’s final on tap…Kyle Busch has Pocono pole

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Golden State Warriors have fallen short in their bid to become the first NBA team to complete a perfect postseason, dropping Game 4 of the finals, 137-116 at Cleveland. The Cavaliers set NBA Finals marks with 49 points in the first quarter, 86 points by halftime and 24 3-pointers in the game. Kyrie Irving led the Cavs with 40 points, while LeBron James added 31, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in his NBA Finals-record ninth triple-double.

PARIS (AP) – Third seed Simona Halep takes on unseeded Jelena Ostapenko in today’s French Open women’s final. Sunday’s men’s final will have third seed Stan Wawrinka against No. 4 Rafael Nadal. Wawrinka advanced with yesterday’s five-sets win over No. 1 Andy Murray before Nadal breezed to a straight-sets victory over No. 6 Dominic Thiem.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) – Kyle Busch has won the pole for Sunday’s Monster Energy Cup race at Pocono Raceway. Busch turned a lap of 179.151 mph to capture the pole for the second straight week, finishing ahead of Martin Truex Jr. and Matt Kenseth. Darrell Wallace Jr. will start 16th in the No. 43 Ford as he becomes the first black driver in a Cup race since 2006.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) – NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson says he feels good and is ready to race after having skin cancer removed this week from his right shoulder. Johnson tweeted on Monday that he was on a table having basal-cell carcinoma cut out of his shoulder. The seven-time NASCAR champion will start 19th in Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – There’s a three-way tie for the lead heading into the third round of the PGA’s St. Jude Classic in Memphis. Chez Reavie shot a 5-under 65 to move to 9-under and a share of the lead with Charl Schwartzel and Sebastian Munoz. Schwartzel had a 66 while Munoz finished the round with a 67.