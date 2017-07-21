All Wamac Conference Baseball

The Wamac Conference has announced the members of the all divisional baseball teams.

Wamac Champ Western Dubuque and state qualifier Dyersville Beckman both had several players honored on the all East Division squad. A total of five W-D players were named to the first team with Dylan Gotto, Calvin Harris, Gregory Bennett, Max Steffen and Nick Lembezeder. Beckman’s C.J. McDermott and Jackson Bennett were also first team members. Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant was named the Coach of the Year.

Making second team honors were Beckman’s Joel Vaske, Riley LeGrand, Brock Marbach and Sam Stelken along with W-D’s Sam Goodman.

Honorable mention choices included: Beckman’s Carter Petsche and Colin Koelker, , and WD’s Kyle Lehman and Zach Bierman earned honorable mention.