Walker Tours Flood Damage in Cassville

One of the southwest Wisconsin communities hardest hit by the weekend flooding was Cassville. More than a dozen homes in the town of about 950 people have suffered significant damage, and a handful have been completely destroyed. Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker toured the damage yesterday morning, and told Madison TV station WKOW that the people there have been through a devastating few days. Cassville lies in Grant County, one of seventeen that Walker has declared to be in a state of emergency. He says he’ll also push for federal assistance for those impacted by the flooding.