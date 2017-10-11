Walker Promotes Sparsity Boost in Belmont

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker made a stop in the southwestern part of the state yesterday afternoon to promote legislation that would increase funding for rural school districts. The governor told students and faculty at Belmont High School about the proposed increase in sparsity aid. According to Walker, the legislation would boost that support from $300 to $400 per student for districts that qualify. The bill also creates a second tier of sparsity aid by providing $100 per pupil for mid-sized districts. State Senator Howard Marklein of Spring Green is a co-sponsor of the bill. He says if it passes, the funding increase will kick in next school year. Marklein expects broad support for the bill.