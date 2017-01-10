Walker Delivers “State of the State” Speech

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker delivered his State of the State address Tuesday. The Republican Governor says workforce development will be his top priority for the next year. Since he took office, Walker says taxes in the state have been cut by $4.7 billion. Making college more affordable and accessible for students is also on the top of the governor’s priority list. Over the past four years, undergraduate, in-state tuition costs have been frozen at all University of Wisconsin campuses. Safety and maintenance of the state’s transportation system are a priority for Walker as well. He says local governments will be provided with the largest increase in transportation aid since the 1990s. Walker says access to high-speed, reliable internet service is something he heard about at nearly every listening session he held around the state last year. This was Walker’s seventh State of the State address.