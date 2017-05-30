Wahlert, and Senior At Girls State Golf Meet

The Senior and Wahlert Catholic high school girls golf teams are in action today and tomorrow in State Meet competition.

In Class 5A; Last Monday, Senior ran away with a Regional Championship to advance as a team led by senior Maddie Hawkins with her third consecutive regional title. Teammate Abby Marting finished in a tie for third and is also competing as an individual at the state meet. The 5A State Meet is being played at Coldwater Links in Ames

In Class 4A, Wahlert also enters the state meet after a Regional Championship last Monday. The Golden Eagles also have four players competing as individuals: Elyse Kalb, Grace Lange, Anna Jensen, and Elly Kalb. The 4A State Meet is being playing at Elmwood Country Club, Marshalltown.

In Class 2A, Courtney Olson of Clayton Ridge is competing as an individual at the state meet at Jester Park Golf Course in Granger.