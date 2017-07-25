Wahlert Plays Marion in the 3A Quarterfinals

The Wahlert Golden Eagles meet the 5th ranked Marion Indians this afternoon at Principal Park in the Class 3A state high school baseball quarterfinals. Wahlert head coach Kory Tuescher says his team will depend on their strengths of solid pitching and defense if they hope to advance. Tuescher says the Eagles opponent Marion will be very aggressive on the base paths. Game time will be at 1:30 on Tuesday and you can hear the action on AM 1370 KDTH, with pregame at 1:10 from Principal Park.