Wahlert Meets Assumption In 3A Semi’s

The Wahlert High School baseball meet the 2nd ranked and top seeded Davenport Assumption Knights this afternoon at Principal Park in Class 3A state semi-finals. On Tuesday, the Golden Eagles advanced with an exciting 5-4 win over Marion while Assumption made it look easy in a 12-2 win over Bondurant Farrar. Wahlert head coach Kory Tuescher says his team is embracing the underdog roll against the Knights who many people are the best team in all four classes. Tuescher says the Golden Eagles will give the ball to their ace Austin Savary to try to shut down Assumption’s explosive bats and that his team will have to play stellar defense in order to have a chance.

Game time will be at 1:30 on this afternoon. You can hear the action on AM 1370 KDTH and kdth.com with pregame with Tim Lary coming around 1:10 from Principal Park.