Wahlert Leads 4A Field At Girls State Golf Meet, Senior In 3rd in 5A Race

The Wahlert High School girl’s golf team has the first round team lead after day one of the Class 4A Iowa Girls High School State Golf Meet at Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown. Senior High is in 3rd place at the 5A meet at Coldwater Links in Ames.

Wahlert carded a score of 368 which leads by 3 strokes over Humboldt. The Golden Eagles were led by Anna Jensen with an 89, good for 6th overall and 11 strokes behind the first round leader. Taylor Thede of Maquoketa is in tied for 4th with an 88.

Senior shot a team score of 340 which is 22 strokes behind leader Cedar Falls who shot 318. The Rams were led by Maddie Hawkins with 71 and she is tied for 3rd place in the medalist race trailing by 3 strokes.

In Class 2A at Jester Park in Granger; Courtney Olson of Clayton Ridge shot an 85 and sits in 5th place and 8 strokes out of first place.

The second and final rounds tee off later this morning.