Wahlert Falls To Top Seed Assumption

Davenport Assumption defeated Wahlert Catholic 6-1 in a Class 3A semifinal game Friday at Principal Park. The Knights tied the game in the third before exploding for five runs over the next two frames to advance to the championship game.

Ben Beutel led the way for the Knights on the mound. He was phenomenal, throwing a complete-game and allowing just two hits and one unearned run, while walking one and striking out 14 batters on the afternoon.

Justus Burke and Nolan Melchert led the way on offense for Assumption, each recording two hits and scoring a run. Burke drove in three runs on the day and Melchert brought in one run to give Beutel all the support he needed.

Wahlert managed just one run on the afternoon and that came in the first inning after two errors by Assumption. Austin Savary and Jack Jaeger recorded the only two hits for the Golden Eagles. Savary also took the loss on the mound. He went four innings and allowed seven hits and four earned runs, while walking three and striking out four.

Wahlert ends its season at 27-16, while Assumption improves to 40-5. The Knights will take on the Harlan Cyclones in the championship game Saturday at 5 p.m.