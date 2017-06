The Wahlert Golden Eagles have been eliminated while theDyersville Beckman Blazers play on at the boys high school state soccer tournament in Des Moines.

Yesterday the Golden Eagles lost 2-1 to unbeaten Iowa Falls-Alden-AGWSR in the 2A quarterfinals.

Beckman will play in the 1-A semi-finals today at after defeating Sioux Center 5-1. The Blazers face Iowa City Regina at noon. The winner plays for a state championship tomorrow.