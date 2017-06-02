Wahlert Doubles Teams To Meet At State Tournament

Both Wahlert High School doubles teams will meet each other this morning in the consolation bracket at the Iowa Girls High School State Tennis Tournament in Iowa City.The teams of Meghann Long and Anna Herrig and Carolyn Conlon and Anna Freiburger will play for the right to finish as high as 5th place; the loser will go to the 7th place match. Long and Herrig won their first match then lost in the second round, but stayed alive by winning their consolation match. Conlon and Freiburger dropped their first match but won twice in the consolation bracket to stay in the tournament. The match begins at 9:00 a.m. at the University of Iowa Tennis Center.

Wahlert singles entrant Audrey Hintz won her first match yesterday, but then lost twice and was eliminated from the tournament. The entire Wahlert tennis team will play in the 1A Team State Tournament tomorrow. Wahlert meets Shenandoah in the semi-finals at 9:00 a.m. with the winner to face the winner of the other semi-final between Waverly-Shellrock and Waterloo Columbus.

In Class 2A at Ankeny; the Hempstead doubles tandem of Erin Connolly and Laura Ludescher dropped both their matches yesterday and were eliminated.