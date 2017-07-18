Wahlert Baseball One Win From State/Beckman and Cascade Meet Tonight

The Wahlert Golden Eagles are one victory away from a third consecutive trip to the state baseball tournament. Last night in the Class 3A District 6 final in Manchester the Golden Eagles nipped the West Delaware Hawks 2-1.

Wahlert pitcher Alex Timp pitched a superb complete game four hitter to pick up the victory on the mound. The Golden Eagles got on the board first with a solo home run from Austin Savary in the 3rd. After West Delaware tied the game in the 4th , the Golden Eagles Spencer Goerdt had an RBI double in the bottom of the 5th to bring around the eventual game winning run. Timp then sat the Hawks down in order in the 6th and 7th to preserve the win.

The Golden Eagles will now meet Waverly Shellrock tomorrow night at Wartburg College’s Hertel Field in Waverly for the Substate 3 championship. The Go-Hawks defeated Decorah 6-5 last night to advance.

Tonight two familiar rivals meet once again to see who advances to the state tournament. The 7th ranked Dyersville Beckman Blazers (28-11) meet the 6th ranked Cascade Cougars (25-7) at 7 o’clock in Manchester for the Class 2A Substate 4 crown and a trip to Des Moines.

The Cougars defeated the Blazers 7-4 in their lone meeting this season back on June 16th in Cascade.