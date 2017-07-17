Wahlert Baseball In District Final Tonight

Tonight the Wahlert Golden Eagles baseball team attempts to keep the dream alive of a third straight trip to the state tournament . The Golden Eagles will meet West Delaware in the Class 3A District 6 Final in Manchester at 7 o’clock. The two teams met the very first game on the season back on May 23rd which Wahlert won 4-1. Wahlert enters the game with a record of 24-and-15 and West Delaware has a record of 21-and-14. The winner advances to the Substate Final on Wednesday night in Waverly to play the winner of the Decorah at Waverly-Shellrock District 5 Final.

You can hear tonight’s game on AM 1370 KDTH with pregame coming around 6:50pm.