Victory no. 6 for Astros … Mets win in 12 … Red Sox beat White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jose Altuve had four hits and two RBIs, Mike Fiers struck out eight over six innings in his bid to retain a spot in Houston’s banged-up rotation, and the major league-leading Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 7-2 for their sixth straight victory. Jay Bruce lined a game-ending single in the 12th inning and the New York Mets rebounded to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 after shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera allowed the tying runs to score in the seventh when he flubbed a bases-loaded popup with two outs.

CHICAGO (AP) – Chris Sale made a shaky return to his former home, but Deven Marrero hit two of Boston’s season-high six home runs and the Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 13-7. Chase Utley, Logan Forsythe and Chris Taylor combined to reach base 11 times and totaled six runs, helping the Dodgers rally for their sixth straight win as they defeated the Cardinals, 9-4.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Albert Pujols hit his 599th career homer during the Los Angeles Angels’ nine-run third inning in a 9-3 victory over struggling Bartolo Colon and the Atlanta Braves. Austin Hedges homered and drove in four runs, and the Padres handed the Cubs their fifth straight loss, 6-2.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – San Francisco Giants reliever Hunter Strickland has received a six-game suspension and Washington’s Bryce Harper four games for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl at AT&T Park. Strickland hit Harper in the hip with a pitch and the Washington slugger charged the mound, wildly firing his helmet and trading punches to the head with Strickland during the Nationals’ 3-0 win Monday over the San Francisco Giants.

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – Police say Tiger Woods’ car showed fresh damage on the driver’s side when officers found him asleep at the wheel alongside a Florida road. Incident reports released by Jupiter Police said Woods had trouble keeping his eyes open as he struggled to follow instructions to show his driver’s license, open his window and tie his shoes before he was arrested on suspicion of DUI.