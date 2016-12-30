Vets Freedom Center Receives Check From Fighting Saints

Members of the Dubuque Fighting Saints Hockey Team presented the Executive Director of the Veteran’s Freedom Center in Dubuque with a large check yesterday. Jim Wagner was given a check for nearly 19-thousand dollars to be used for the ongoing operations at the center. The Fighting Saints raised the money during Military Appreciation Night in November through a jersey auction. The Dubuque County Veterans Affairs sponsored the special camouflage-themed jerseys. The Fighting Saints have held Military Appreciation Night for the past seven years, and during that time has raised over 75-thousand dollars for the Veteran’s Freedom Center.