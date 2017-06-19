Van Attack Outside London Mosque…Trump Investigation Status Unclear…Iran Warns IS

LONDON (AP) – London police say they’re investigating whether the death of a man outside a London mosque was the direct result of a van plowing into a crowd of Muslim worshippers. Ten people were injured in the attack, which police are treating as a terrorist incident. Police say in a statement that a man was receiving first aid outside the mosque at the time of the attack. He died at the scene, but they say it’s not clear if he died from the van attack or something else.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Conflicting statements about the Russia probe by President Donald Trump and an outside lawyer leave unanswered whether the chief executive actually is under investigation. Lawyer Jay Sekulow went on the Sunday TV shows to say -emphatically – that Trump is not being investigated. But Trump on Friday sent out a Twitter post in which he complained about being under investigation.

TOKYO (AP) – Japan’s coast guard is investigating why it took nearly an hour for a deadly collision between a U.S. Navy destroyer and a container ship to be reported. Coast guard officials said Monday they are trying to find out what the crew of the Philippine-flagged ACX Crystal was doing before reporting the collision to authorities 50 minutes later.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guard is warning Islamic State militants that missile attacks launched into eastern Syria the previous day can be repeated if the extremists take action against Iran’s security. Iranian state TV’s website is quoting Gen. Ramazan Sharif as saying that “if they (IS) carry out a specific action to violate our security, definitely there will be more launches, with intensified strength.”

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) – After being doused in alcohol and burned by her partner in 2011, Maira Maidana has finally found the courage to tell the truth about what happened to her that awful night. She says she owes that courage to a grassroots movement of tens of thousands of people across Argentina who have mobilized to fight violence against women. Called Ni Una Menos, or Not One Less, the movement has spread rapidly worldwide.