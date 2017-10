UW-P Football ranked Top 10 in Both Polls Again

The U-W Platteville football team is still ranked 9th in the country this week according to the d3football-dot-com rankings and are ranked 7th in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll. The Pioneers at 5-and-0 will host a huge conference clash this Saturday as they will U-W Oshkosh to Pioneer Stadium, Oshkosh is ranked 3rd in both polls this week.

https://www.afca.com/afca/Article/POLL_DIII_2017_WEEK4

http://d3football.com/top25/2017/week6