Utility Scam Surfaces In Dyersville

Some customers of Alliant Energy in the Dyersville area have received phone calls from people saying they represent the company and threaten to shut off their utilities if they don’t pay their bill immediately. At least four Dyersville businesses have received calls. Alliant spokesman Justin Foss says they never call customers and demand money on the spot and threaten disconnection. Foss says scammers are coming up with different strategies to obtain your personal information. Foss says scammers tend to rear their ugly heads this time of year. On April 1st the state’s utility moratorium shutoff expired. Foss says if you receive a call from a suspected scammer, hang up and call them at 1-800-ALLIANT.