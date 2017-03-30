Uthoff Signs Multi-year Deal With Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks announced yesterday that they have signed rookie forward Jarrod Uthoff to a multi-year contract. Further terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Uthoff (6-9, 220) originally signed a 10-day contract with the Mavericks on March 9 and then a second 10-day deal with the team on March 19.

The 6-9 forward has seen action in two games for the Mavericks this year and has logged a total of 5 minutes. He has also appeared in two games (both starts) for the Mavericks’ D-League affiliate Texas Legends in 2016-17, averaging 16.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 32.6 minutes.

Uthoff went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft and signed as a rookie free agent with the Toronto Raptors. He appeared in one preseason game for the Raptors before being waived on Oct. 22. He was acquired by the Raptors 905 of the NBA Development League on Oct. 30 and was traded the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Jan. 27.

In a combined 37 D-League games (nine starts) with the 905, Mad Ants and Legends this season, Uthoff averaged 11.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.4 minutes.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa native played collegiately at the University of Iowa. As a senior, he earned First Team All-Big Ten and Second Team All-America honors while averaging 18.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.6 blocks.

(Story and photo courtesy of the Dallas Mavericks)