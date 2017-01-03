USC wins thriller in Pasadena…Gators, Sooners, Badgers win…Kubiak leaving

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) – Ninth-ranked Southern California has won the highest-scoring game in Rose Bowl history by rallying from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat fifth-ranked Penn State, 52-49. Freshman San Darnold threw for 453 yards and five touchdowns, including a tying, 27-yard TD pass to Deontay Burnett with 1:20 remaining. Leon McQuay III had an interception on the ensuing drive, returning it 32 yards to the Penn State 33 before Matt Boermeeter hit a 46-yard field goal as time expired.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Austin Appleby threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns as No. 20 Florida whipped No. 21 Iowa, 30-3 in the Outback Bowl to finish the year 9-4. Appleby hit Mark Thompson for an 85-yard TD and found DeAndre Goolsby for a six-yard score that broke the game open late in the third quarter. Chauncey Gardner Jr. returned the first of his two fourth-quarter interceptions 58 yards for a 24-3 lead as the Gators dropped the Hawkeyes to 8-5.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Oklahoma cruised to victory in the Sugar Bowl as Joe Mixon rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns in the seventh-ranked Sooners’ 35-13 win over No. 17 Auburn, 35-19 at the Sugar Bowl. Baker Mayfield helped Oklahoma finish the year 11-2 by completing 19 of his 28 passes for 296 yards, two TDs and no interceptions. The Sooners led just 14-13 in the third quarter until Mayfield hit Dede Westbrook for a short touchdown and Mixon ran four yards for a score later in the period. Kamryn Pettway had 101 yards rushing for the 8-5 Tigers.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Eighth-ranked Wisconsin ruined Western Michigan’s bid for a perfect season as tight end Troy Fumagalli made a leaping grab for an eight-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to help the Badgers beat the 13th-ranked Broncos, 24-16 in the Cotton Bowl. Corey Clement and Dare Ogunbowale ran for TDs on Wisconsin’s first two drives to put the Badgers ahead 14-0. Wisconsin finishes 11-3, while the Broncos end up 13-1.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak has officially announced he is stepping down because of health concerns, saying the demands of the job are no longer a good fit for him. Kubiak led the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 victory against Carolina last February and went 24-11 in two seasons with the team. Kubiak missed a week of work in October after suffering a complex migraine, his second health scare in three years.