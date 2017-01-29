US service member killed, 4 hurt in Yemen raid…Children held by Kurdish forces in Iraq allege torture

SANAA, Yemen (AP) – The U.S. military says one service member has been killed and three others wounded in a raid in Yemen targeting its local al-Qaida branch. U.S. Central Command says a fourth service member was injured in a “hard landing” in a nearby location. Central Command says 14 militants from al-Qaida’s branch in Yemen were killed in the assault. Yemeni security and tribal officials say those killed include three senior al-Qaida leaders.

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) – An international human rights group is sounding an alarm over reports from children alleging they were tortured after being detained by Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government on suspicion that they have connections to the Islamic State group. Human Rights Watch estimates more than 180 boys under the age of 18 are currently being held and government officials have not informed their families where they are.

WASHINGTON (AP) – A statement from the Department of Homeland Security today says relatively few travelers were affected by a federal judge’s emergency order to temporarily bar the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to President Donald Trump’s travel ban. DHS says the court ruling will not affect the overall implementation of the White House order.

TORONTO (AP) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is rolling out a welcome mat in reaction to President Donald Trump’s visa ban for people from certain Muslim-majority countries. He says he also intends to talk to Trump about the success of Canada’s refugee policy. Trudeau tweeted, in part, “Diversity is our strength (hash)WelcomeToCanada.”