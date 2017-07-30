US responds to North Korea tests…Health care reform…Change of power in Venezuela

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – Consecutive ICBM tests by North Korea have gotten Washington’s attention. The return message is a pair of supersonic bombers that flew over the Korean Peninsula on Sunday, escorted by South Korean fighter jets. The B-1 bombers then flew back to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. The U.S. also said it conducted a successful test of a missile defense system located in Alaska.

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) – While much of the rhetoric still sounds the same, subtle changes are happening in North Korea. Reverence for and worship of Korea’s leaders are still the constant propaganda messages. The unspoken reality suggests other forces are now at work as a generational divide grows. There are rich people now even as most citizens remain mired in poverty. There’s a supermarket selling disposable diapers while young women dress in not-quite miniskirts and teenage boys wear baseball caps cocked sideways.

NEW YORK (AP) – The stunning collapse of efforts to repeal the Obama-era health law has so outraged the republican base that conservatives have warned lawmakers to keep trying or face the consequences. Local party leaders and others who make up the conservative base of the GOP predict payback in next year’s elections if Republicans lawmakers if they don’t resurrect repeal efforts.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is keeping up the pressure on Republican senators to pass a health care bill. Now he’s threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law. Trump tweets: “If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will end very soon!”

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) – President Nicolas Maduro vows he will go after his political foes with the virtually unlimited powers of a constitutional assembly being elected Sunday, while Venezuela’s opposition is making a last-ditch effort to flood streets across the country in defiance of hundreds of thousands of soldiers and police. Speaking on state-run television Saturday evening, Maduro made clear he wants the assembly to strip opposition legislators of their immunity from prosecution and says jail cells await some.