US offers Turkey help after attack…Shooter kills 12 in Brazil…”M.A.S.H.” actor dies

ISTANBUL (AP) – The White House is condemning what it calls a “horrific terrorist attack” in Istanbul and offering U.S. help to Turkey. The assailant is believed to have been dressed as Santa Claus when he killed 39 people and wounded 70 more during a New Year’s celebration at a nightclub. President Barack Obama, who is vacationing in Hawaii, was briefed on the attack. Germany and Russia expressed their condemnation.

SAO PAULO (AP) – Brazilian military police say a man broke into a house where his ex-wife was ringing in the New Year and shot and killed at least a dozen people before committing suicide. Cpl. Marta Aurelia said Sunday that the man was carrying “several firearms.” His ex-wife was among the dead, and the others included her family members.

NEW YORK (AP) – Maria Raimilla of Richfield Park, New Jersey says her wish for 2017 is to “leave all the bad things behind.” She was one of the estimated one million people who jammed Times Square to ring in the New Year. A sea of revelers that stretched for blocks hugged and kissed after watching the drop of a glittering crystal ball signal midnight. Thousands of police and other security measures were in place to keep the crowd safe.

TOKYO (AP) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is kicking off 2017 with hints of long-range missile tests and a heftier military. In his annual New Year’s address, Kim hinted that the test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile could be upcoming. Kim wants the U.S. to end war games with rival South Korea. But he also said efforts must be made to defuse the possibility of another Korean war and stressed economic progress.

UNDATED (AP) – Just before the end of 2016, another celebrity was taken from the world. “M.A.S.H.” actor William Christopher has died. He was 84. Christopher’s agent Robert Malcom said the actor died at 5:10 a.m. Saturday at his home in Pasadena, California. Christopher had been in hospice since the beginning of the week. Christopher is best known for the role of Father Francis Mulcahy on the “M.A.S.H.” TV series.