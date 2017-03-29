US Marshals Arrest Fugitive in Dyersville

Federal agents have arrested one of the US Army’s most wanted suspects in Dyersville. 57-year-old Darryl Grigsby was taken into custody by US Marshals yesterday. Grigsby had been wanted by several agencies, including the Marshal Service and the US Army, for several crimes committed in the 1990s. They include Aggravated Assault, Attempted Rape, and Attempted Bank Robbery. His most recent charges came as a result of violating his probation. Grigsby was arrested at a home in 300 block of 2nd Street Southwest in Dyersville without incident. Local police assisted US Marshals and the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force in identifying and apprehending Grigsby. He’s been transported to a jail in Cedar Rapids, where he will make an appearance in federal court before being extradited to Rhode Island.