US Launches Air Strike on Syria…Israel Backs US Action…Death Toll in Syrian Chemical Attack Grows

BEIRUT (AP) – Syria decried a U.S. missile strike on a government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched a deadly chemical attack earlier this week. Syria called the operation “an aggression” that killed at least six people. Rebels welcomed the U.S. attack. The U.S. strike drew quick reactions from the friends and foes of the Syrian government. They also appeared to cause a deeper dent in already strained U.S.-Russian relations.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Russia has “failed” in its responsibility to deliver on a 2013 commitment to secure Syria’s chemical weapons. Tillerson briefed reporters shortly after the U.S. launched cruise missiles against a Syrian air base in retaliation for a gruesome chemical weapons attack. The secretary says Russia has either been complicit or “simply incompetent” in failing to deliver on its end of the agreement.

BEIRUT (AP) – Israel’s president says the U.S. strike on Syria was an “appropriate response” to the “unthinkable brutality” of the chemical attacks in Syria this week that killed dozens of civilians. Reuven Rivlin said Friday the U.S. “serves as an example to the entire free world” to support steps to end atrocities in Syria.

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – The U.S. missile strikes on Syria are overshadowing the second day of talks between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. When the leaders meet later Friday, North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and the U.S-China trade imbalance as well as other points of tension are expected to be discussed.

BEIRUT (AP) – Survivors of the chemical attack in northern Syria recount scenes of horror as they struggle to cope with the tragedy. More than 80 people were killed in Tuesday’s attack on the opposition-held town, which has been widely blamed on Syrian government forces. Residents and doctors say many of those who fled have yet to return, fearful of lingering fumes or another attack. The dead are buried in trenches.