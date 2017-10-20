US-Backed Forces Take IS Capital…Senate Approves Budget Plan…Kelly Defends Trump’s Call to Widow

BEIRUT (AP) – A U.S.-backed Syrian force has declared victory over the Islamic State group in its former “capital” of Raqqa, declaring the city free of any extremist presence. At a press conference held inside the city Friday, the Kurdish-led force known as the Syrian Democratic Forces formally handed over administration of the city in northern Syria to a council made up of local officials and tribal leaders.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they’ve muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork for the first tax overhaul in three decades. The Senate on Thursday narrowly approved the budget plan, methodically working through a pack of amendments and rebuffing Democrats’ successive attempts to reshape the blueprint and derail the tax cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) – White House chief of staff John Kelly is defending Donald Trump against a congresswoman’s accusations that the president was insensitive to a grieving military family. Kelly started his remarks Thursday by describing the reverent handling of America’s war dead and recalling the 2010 death of his own son in Afghanistan. He lamented what he said was lost respect for military service, women, authority and more. And he personally absolved Trump of blame.

ALTUN KUPRI, Iraq (AP) – Iraqi and Kurdish forces are exchanging fire at the border between federal and Kurdish lands, days after Kurds withdrew from disputed territories across northern Iraq. Iraqi artillery forces are shelling Kurdish military positions north and south of the town of Altun Kupri.

NEW DELHI (AP) – Environmental pollutants are killing at least 9 million people and costing the world $4.6 trillion a year. That global death toll is higher than the number of people killed from war, smoking, hunger or natural disasters. But even that estimate from a new study is conservative, and researchers say it will undoubtedly rise as more research is done on the topic. Still, they say pollution receives scant attention from global policy makers.