Upgrades Planned at Dubuque’s Swimming Pools

Dubuque’s public swimming pools opened for the season last weekend, and as business picks up, patrons may notice some upgrades happening. Last year, the city conducted a study of the Flora and Sutton pools and found some improvements needed to be made. Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger says an emphasis has been placed on safety issues and operational changes. Kroger says they are also examining water loss at the pools. The pools were built just after the Americans with Disabilities Act went into effect. The requirements outlined by that legislation have changed, and the pools have not kept up. The Dubuque City Council has already budgeted the money for the improvements and operational changes at the pools. Both pools opened last Saturday, and will begin operating on normal hours this weekend.