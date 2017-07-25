Updated Jo Daviess County Road Closures

Nearly a dozen roads are still closed in Jo Daviess County due to last week’s flooding. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department has released an updated list of road closures. Each of the roads included either still have water across the roadway or have bridges that are out. Many of the roads are located in rural areas near Stockton or Scales Mound. The release says that there may be additional low-lying roads that are still underwater as well, but the list is as close to complete as they could get. Closed roads:

East Morseville Road, just west of South Blair Hill Road

Apple Canyon State Park

North Carr Road, at the train tunnel

North Culvert Road, at the tunnel

East Townsend Road, west of North Union Road

East Upmann Road (bridge out)

South Apple River Road, near East Fairview Road (bridges out)

East Schapville Road, at Mill Creek (bridge out)

East Greenvale Road, east of North Tiger Whip Road (bridge out)