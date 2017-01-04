UPDATE: Witnesses Saw Woman Who Abandoned Car on Julien Dubuque Bridge Jump

East Dubuque Police now believe the woman who abandoned her car on the Julien Dubuque Bridge on New Year’s Eve jumped from the bridge. In a release sent out this morning, police say they have heard from two witnesses who were on the bridge at the same time as 19-year-old Allison Morgan of Dubuque. Those witnesses saw Morgan stop her car, get out of the vehicle, walk to the north bridge rail, climb over the edge, and then disappear. Police indicate that they are still accepting any new information about the case and ask anyone with additional information to come forward. The East Dubuque Fire Department has been brought into the investigation to help with recovery efforts. However, no efforts are currently underway due to ice cover and weather conditions.