UPDATE: WD School Board Member Tilson Files for Re-Election

With just a couple days until the deadline, a candidate has stepped forward to run for a spot the Western Dubuque School Board, and a handful of others could follow suit. We told you last week that no one had filed for the two board seats up for election this fall. Those seats are currently held by Mark Tilson of Peosta and Mark Knuth of Cascade. Knuth has said that he won’t be seeking another term. But since our story, Tilson has filed papers to run for re-election. Western Dubuque Superintendent Rick Colpitts says he knows of three other people who may also submit nomination materials before the filing deadline, which is Thursday. School board elections will take place in districts across Iowa on September 12.