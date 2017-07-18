UPDATE: Two Homes, One Vehicle Struck by Bullets in Overnight Shooting

Dubuque Police have released some additional information about a shooting that happened late last night. Officers were called to the intersection of Walnut and Chestnut Streets at about 11:25 PM. Several shell casings were found in the area. Police say that two houses and one car were struck by bullets. However, there are no known injuries at this time. Police have identified persons of interest, but no arrests have been made or charges filed as of yet. This is the 13th confirmed case of shots being fired within Dubuque so far this year.