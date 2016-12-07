UPDATE: Trump Transition Team Confirms Branstad to Be Ambassador to China

It’s now official. Iowa Governor Terry Branstad will be President-Elect Donald Trump’s nominee as US Ambassador to China. A spokesman for Trump’s transition team made the announcement during a conference call with reporters this morning. Branstad met with Trump yesterday in New York, but deflected questions about the position after the meeting. Branstad is a logical choice to lead America’s diplomatic efforts in China, due to his long friendship with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two have been friends for more than thirty years, since meeting when Xi visited Iowa during a trade mission in 1985. If confirmed by the US Senate, Branstad will have to resign as governor. Once he does, Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds will assume the office, becoming Iowa’s first female to hold the position.