UPDATE: State Patrol IDs Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Near Dyersville

We now know the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash outside Dyersville yesterday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 60-year-old David Jones of Palatka, Florida, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened about a mile south of Dyersville on Iowa Highway 136. A crash report from the State Patrol says Jones was southbound on 136 shortly after 11:00 AM when he came upon a tractor pulling a manure wagon. As the driver of the tractor tried to turn left onto a farm lane, Jones wasn’t able to stop and collided with the tractor.