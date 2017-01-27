UPDATE: St. Mary’s to Stay Open One More Year

Catholic church leaders in Illinois have reversed course and will allow an elementary school in East Dubuque to stay open, but only for one more year. Earlier this week, the Diocese of Rockford announced that it would be closing St. Mary’s School in East Dubuque at the end of the school year. The diocese cited low enrollment as the reason for the closure. Diocese officials then met with parents on Tuesday night and have decided to hold off on the closure, according to St. Mary’s pastor Father Dean Smith. Our coverage partners at KCRG-TV obtained a letter he sent to parishioners. In it, Smith says that some more frank discussions about the school’s enrollment and finances are needed. He says the school will most likely have to raise tuition along with increasing enrollment.

Here’s the text of Father Smith’s letter:

On Tuesday, January 24, a meeting was held here in the parish hall where I announced that St. Mary School would close at the end of the school year, May 26, 2017. Presenting data from the Meitler Consulting Group study was Mr. Michael Kagan, Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Rockford. Also attending was Penny Wiegert, diocesan Director of Communication, and some members of the parish finance council.

I, along with the diocesan guests, took many questions and listened to many impassioned comments at that meeting. The meeting ended with an agreement to take your questions, comments and concerns back to the diocese with the assurance that some kind of feedback would be given to the parish within two weeks.

However, upon my own personal reflection after that meeting, the lesson learned was that more open and frank communication is needed within our parish school community and the parish communities of both St. Mary, East Dubuque and Nativity BVM in Menominee. In light of that reflection, I am setting a meeting with the Councils and Societies at Nativity BVM who expressed a willingness to explore ways to participate in assisting St. Mary School. I also consulted with our diocesan education office and together, we have decided to keep St. Mary School open for another year in order to give us—the St. Mary School families and parishioners of St. Mary and Nativity BVM — time to expand our communication regarding the facts and realities of our enrollment and finance in order to work together on the following criteria for future viability…

Our goals according to the diocese in this next year will be:

To raise $100,000 and have it on deposit by June 30, 2017, and at the January 24 meeting this goal was expressed as something many in attendance thought was feasible; To maintain current levels of parish ordinary income; To continue to meet the parish target for the diocesan stewardship appeal; To increase tuition for 2018-2019 school year; To begin a concentrated and sustained effort to increase enrollment.

A larger meeting will be scheduled in the coming weeks where ALL parishioners of St. Mary and Nativity BVM Parishes and all school staff and families of St. Mary School will be invited to review the finances of the parishes and school and to strategize on achieving the goals to keep the school operating.

It is very clear there is a desire to continue Catholic elementary education here. However, we must work together to continue that education, in a financially stable and educationally progressive manner. It is my prayer that by taking a step back, we work together actively and thoughtfully toward that goal for the next year and quite possibly, beyond.