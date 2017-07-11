UPDATE: Police ID Motorcycle Rider Killed in Pennsylvania Ave. Crash

Dubuque Police have released the name of the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash yesterday afternoon. 29-year-old Andrew Gravel of Cascade was taken to the hospital after his bike collided with a car on Pennsylvania Avenue, near its intersection with the Northwest Arterial. He was then pronounced dead after arriving at Mercy Hospital. According to police, Gravel had been riding west on Pennsylvania at about 3:45 PM. That’s when a car being driven by 30-year-old Andrea Barker of Dubuque turned left out of a parking lot to head east on Pennsylvania. Barker pulled into Gravel’s path, and he collided with the side of her car. Gravel was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Barker was not injured. No charges have filed related to the crash, though police are still investigating.