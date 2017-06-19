UPDATE: Police ID Man Injured in Late Night Shooting

Dubuque Police have released the name of the man who was injured in a shooting late last night. According to a release from the department, 26-year-old Cortez Robinson suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he’s currently being treated. Police say he’s expected to survive his injuries. Police located Robinson in the one thousand block of Wilson Avenue shortly after 11:30 PM. Officers had been sent there after an officer on patrol heard multiple gunshots in the area. At the same time, dispatchers received a 911 call about a man suffering a gunshot wound in the same area. Police have not yet made any arrests.