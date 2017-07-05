UPDATE: Missing Bridge Operator’s Name Released

Illinois authorities have now released the name of the man who is presumed dead after falling into the Mississippi River early Monday morning. Jim Wagner of Dubuque is the bridge operator who fell from the Railroad Bridge over the Mississippi at about 3:40 AM. Firefighters weren’t called to the area until nearly two-and-a-half hours later. By midday on Monday, their operation had shifted to a recovery, with crews searching the river from the Railroad Bridge all the way down to Bellevue. Crews searched the river again yesterday morning, and East Dubuque Fire Chief Joe Heim says the search will continue for the next several days. But he notes the river level and speed of the current are not doing search crews any favors. Heim also says that fewer agencies will be involved in the search effort going forward. He also believes they’ll focus the search on the area between the Railroad Bridge and the Julien Dubuque Bridge.