UPDATE: Man Arrested In Fatal Stabbing In Dubuque

Dubuque police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman early this morning. A release from the department says officers took 25 year old Fontae Buelow into custody after interviewing him at the law enforcement center and charged him with first degree murder. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 870 Kane Street at around 2:20 this morning. When they arrived, officers found a woman who had been stabbed and was unresponsive. Paramedics declared her dead at the scene. Buelow was at the residence when police arrived. It is believed that he and the victim got into an altercation which led to Buelow stabbing and killing her. A knife was recovered at the scene. Police say the woman’s identity will be released later today after all family members have been notified. First degree murder is a Class A felony which carries a mandatory term of life in prison.