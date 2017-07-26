UPDATE: Jury Sides With Dubuque Officers 

Two Dubuque Police Officers did not use excessive force when they tried to break up a fight in the summer of 2015. That verdict was handed down by a federal grand jury in Cedar Rapids today. Tina Dean filed suit against officer Jay Murray and the police department after she claimed she was one of several people that Officer Murray peppered sprayed while trying to break up a disturbance in an alley behind the 18 hundred-block of White Street in August of 2015. Dean says she was eight months pregnant at the time. She claims Officer Murray also peppered sprayed two of her children. Officer Brian Jobgen was also accused of hitting a 13 year girl in the head with his patrol baton. It took the jury about ten hours to reach its’ verdict.