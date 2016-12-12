UPDATE: Fatal Fire Victim Identified

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of an elderly man who died in a house fire Sunday night. 85-year-old Arnold Swenson was inside his residence about five miles southeast of Boscobel when the fire started. First responders were called to the home at about 11:30 Sunday night. By the time they arrived, Swenson’s son had already been able to get him out of the house. Swenson was taken to Boscobel Area Hospital and Clinics, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.