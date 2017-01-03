UPDATE: Farm Fatal Identified

The victim of a fatal farm accident has been identified. A release from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department says 84 year old Cletus Klein of Durango was killed after he was run over by a tractor on his farm Monday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies and rescue crews were dispatched to the farm in Durango shortly after two o’clock. Klein along with 53 year old Randy Klein were working on the tractor when it slipped into gear running over both men. Randy Klein was first taken to an area hospital before being transported to U. of I. Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. His condition is unknown. Cletus was pronounced dead at the scene.