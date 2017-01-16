UPDATE: Elizabeth Man Killed In Fiery Crash

We now know the identity of the man killed in a fiery car crash near Galena on Friday night. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department tells us that 67-year-old Robert Breed of Elizabeth died after his car went off of US Highway 20 and started on fire. Breed was eastbound on Highway 20 at about 7:40 on Friday night. A little more than a mile west of Elizabeth, his vehicle left the roadway, crashed into a sign, and went down an embankment. The car then started on fire with Breed trapped inside. Investigators were not initially able to identify him because of the damage caused by the fire. It wasn’t until after an autopsy was performed that authorities knew Breed’s identity.