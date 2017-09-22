UPDATE: Suspect Accused of Defrauding Elderly Surrenders

A Dubuque woman who was being sought by authorities for her role in a fraud scheme has turned herself in. 23-year-old Payton McCarville surrendered to Dubuque Police this morning. Federal authorities had put out a bulletin seeking information on McCarville’s whereabouts yesterday afternoon. She’s facing 16 federal wire fraud charges related to her alleged participation in a fraud ring that has seen thirty other people arrested on local or federal charges. The scheme targeted elderly people in at least 30 states. They would receive a phone call saying that a relative had been arrested and needed money wired to be released from custody. The victims would then send the money in via Western Union or MoneyGram. McCarville is accused of being one of the “runners” that would pick up wired payments and forward them on to the scam’s ringleaders.