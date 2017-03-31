UPDATE: Dubuque Police ID Woman Who Was Fatally Stabbed

Dubuque police have identified the woman who was stabbed to death at her residence in Dubuque early this morning. (Friday morning) The victim has been identified as 21 year old Samantha Link. Police have since arrested her boyfriend 25 year old Fontae Buelow. He is charged with first degree murder and is currently being held in the Dubuque County jail. A released from the police department says officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the Kane Street address at around 2:20 this morning. When they arrived, officers found Link who had been stabbed and was unresponsive. Paramedics declared her dead at the scene. Buelow was at the residence when police arrived. It is believed that he and Link got into an altercation which led to Buelow stabbing and killing her. A knife was recovered at the scene. First degree murder is a Class A felony which carries a mandatory term of life in prison.